LONDON, March 23 Commodities brokers in the
European Union should be given a three-year exemption from the
full range of mandatory capital buffers, the bloc's member
states said on Wednesday.
Under EU bank capital rules, commodities dealers, who trade
energy, metals and other products, would have to meet the full
panoply of capital rules from January 2018.
However, a review of the rules and risks from commodities
dealers has yet to be completed, meaning such requirements may
be changed.
The bloc's member state ambassadors said in a statement that
they have agreed to exempt the sector from full capital
requirements until December 2020 "to save commodity dealers from
an unstable regulatory environment in the short term".
A formal legislative proposal will be put to EU states and
the European Parliament for approval. A parliamentary committee
has already indicated it would back the three-year grace period.
