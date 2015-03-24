BRUSSELS, March 24 The European Commission said
on Tuesday its officers had raided several companies involved in
selling consumer electronics online, concerned that firms may
have worked together to distort prices.
"The European Commission can confirm that on 10 March 2015,
Commission officials initiated unannounced inspections in
several member states at the premises of a number of companies
active in the online sale of consumer electronics and consumer
electrical products," the Commission, which is the EU's
antitrust regulator, told Reuters in an email.
"The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned
may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit
anticompetitive agreements or concerted practices."
It did not give the names or locations of the companies
inspected by its officers.
Traditional electronics retailers compete fiercely with
online rivals such as Amazon. The EU antitrust
regulator can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global
revenue for breaking EU rules.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)