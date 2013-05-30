* Final approval still needed, expected to be a formality
* Agreement part of wider transparency drive
* Most large firms expected to keep making quarterly
announcements
BRUSSELS, May 30 Listed companies will only be
obliged to report their results twice a year from 2015 under new
EU rules designed to improve the flow of information and cut
bureaucracy.
The rules still need to be approved by European Union
governments, but that is expected to be a formality following
agreement by representatives of the 27 member states as well as
the European Commission and the European Parliament.
Firms are currently required to report four times a year,
which can create undue administration and lead to short-termism
on markets, the European Commission said on Thursday.
The change is part of a range of reforms on business
transparency that also require firms active in the extractive
industries - including oil, gas, mining and logging - to
disclose payments they make to governments.
Although less frequent publication of company results may
appear to reduce transparency not improve it, EU officials and
politicians said it would ensure smarter reporting.
While smaller companies are expected to seize the
opportunity to scrap quarterly results announcements, saving
management time and costs, large firms are mostly expected to
keep to quarterly reporting calendars to satisfy shareholders.
The new rules also aim to prevent investors from secretly
building up controlling stakes in listed companies.
(Reporting by Claire Davenport; editing by Barbara Lewis and
Rex Merrifield)