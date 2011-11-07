LONDON Nov 7 European Union plans to curb trading in off-exchange bespoke derivatives will bump up company costs and harm the economy, corporate treasurers said on Monday.

The European Association of Corporate Treasurers (EACT) is worried about an EU proposal to make derivatives contracts taken out with banks more expensive.

Global and EU capital requirements rules are being tweaked to give banks an incentive to instead trade derivatives more transparently on an electronic platform and funnel them through central clearing houses.

Lower capital requirements and collateral would be imposed on such trades but corporate treasurers want the flexibility to also taking out bespoke derivatives contracts with banks for hedging risks such as adverse moves in raw material prices, interest rates or currencies, without the threat of banks being forced to ask them for more collateral to comply with regulators.

"The (EU) capital requirements proposals include principles that would materially increase the costs for the real economy of hedging with bilateral OTC (over-the-counter) derivatives," EACT said in an open letter to the bloc's executive European Commission.

The rules as proposed would trigger many adverse consequences such as reduced hedging of risks, more cash tied up in collateral arrangements and greater business uncertainty, EACT said.

EACT welcomed clearing exemptions for company hedging contracts in a separate EU law on derivatives but warned they could be reversed by proposed capital rules and a separate draft law on trading securities.

EACT said 188 companies, including KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lafarge, LVMH, Porsche, Renault, Siemens, Telecom Italia, Telefonica and Volkswagen signed the letter.

The EU was not taking full account of the real economy when formulating financial regulation, the letter said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Greg Mahlich)