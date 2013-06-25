* EIB, Commission consider 3 options of leveraging EU funds
* EU could guarantee new or existing loans and/or Asset
Backed Securities
* EU leaders to choose which option is to be further
developed
By Jan Strupczewski and Andreas Rinke
BRUSSELS/BERLIN June 25 The European Investment
Bank and the European Commission are working on plans to
generate between 55 and 100 billion euros of new loans to
companies to try to kickstart growth in southern Europe, the
institutions' said in a joint report.
European Union policymakers are desperate to ignite growth
in Greece, Cyprus, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Slovenia so they
can pay back their debts. It was high sovereign debt that
triggered the euro zone crisis more than three years ago.
The split into the more economically successful north and
troubled south threatens the unity of the 27-nation bloc, and
especially the 17 countries that share the euro.
The hope is that by providing more and cheaper credit to
companies, firms will have the confidence to step up hiring and
production so that the wheels of the economy start turning
again, especially across the southern belt of Europe, which has
been mired in low growth or recession for the past four years.
As it stands, a company based in the south can pay two to
three times higher interest on the same maturity loan than a
competitor in the north. For example, at recent interest rates,
a Cypriot firm will pay 70,000 euros for a 1 million euro loan,
while a French one would pay only 21,000 euros.
As a result, the Commission and the EIB, the EU's investment
bank, want to use a combination of loan guarantees and
securitisation using 10 billion euros of structural funds from
the EU's next long-term budget, which runs from 2014-2020.
The joint EIB and Commission report lists three options for
leveraging the 10 billion so that the total amount available to
offer would be higher. EU leaders are to decide on Thursday
which of the options they would like to see developed.
THREE OPTIONS
The first possibility is that three-quarters of the money
would be used to provide loan guarantees, with the guarantee
amounting to between 50 and 80 percent, an EU official said.
The remaining quarter of the money would be used to
guarantee batches of loans to companies sold as Asset Backed
Securities (ABS). The ABSs would be built only of new loans that
would meet criteria established by the EIB and the Commission so
as to ensure their quality.
This first option would leverage the 10 billion roughly five
times, generating lending to companies of 55-58 billion euros,
the report said.
The second option would be to guarantee both new and already
existing portfolios of loans when they are securitised, but only
nationally - for example, portfolios of Spanish loans would be
guaranteed by structural funds that proportionately would go to
Spain within the 10 billion under the long-term EU budget.
Banks would then have to extend new loans to firms equal to
the amount of ABS from new or existing loans they sell. This
would generate an estimated 65 billion euros of lending through
a leverage ratio of one to six, the report says.
The latter would be a more troublesome option because banks
would try to sell bad loans in one package with good ones, and
checking each loan individually would require time and effort
for the EIB, raising the cost, the EU official said.
Under a third option, the guarantees would not be limited by
national quotas of structural funds but pooled across the EU -
for example guarantees for securities backed by a portfolio of
Spanish loans could use the all the structural funds as
collateral within the 10 billion.
This last option would generate lending to companies of
around 100 billion euros, the report said, leveraging the
initial amount used 10 times and reaching around 1 million small
and medium-sized companies which generate most of the EU's
growth and jobs.