BRUSSELS May 23 Large companies should disclose
how much tax they pay in each country where they operate, the
European Commission's top regulatory official said, in the text
of a speech to be delivered on Thursday.
Michel Barnier, the European commissioner in charge of
drafting business regulation, said large banks will already be
obliged to disclose their profits, taxes and subsidies in each
member state and in the non-EU countries where they operate.
"We will expand these reporting obligations to large
companies and groups," he said in a speech to be delivered at a
conference in Amsterdam.