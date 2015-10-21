BRUSSELS Oct 21 The European Commission has handed out a 116 million euros ($131.73 million) fine to producers of optical disc drives, having found them guilty of colluding on price.

The Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 28-member European Union, said the largest fine of 41.3 million euros was for a joint venture of Toshiba and Samsung, while Sony, Hitachi-LG Data Storage and Quanta Storage were also fined.

"The anticompetitive conduct subject to fines in this case concerns agreements to collude in procurement tenders for optical disk drives for laptops and desktops produced by Dell and Hewlett Packard (HP)," the Commission said in a statement.

Philips and its joint venture partner Lite-On were also found guilty but not fined because they had alerted regulators to the cartel, the Commission added. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)