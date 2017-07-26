FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
UPDATE 1-EU antitrust regulators raided Clariant, Celanese, others
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 26, 2017 / 5:28 PM / 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-EU antitrust regulators raided Clariant, Celanese, others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Celanese, Clariant confirmation)

BRUSSELS, July 26 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators raided several ethylene purchasing companies in May, including Swiss chemicals maker Clariant and U.S. rival Celanese, over concerns the firms may have participated in a cartel.

Clariant confirmed the EU investigation on Wednesday while Celanese said some of its units were being investigated. Ethylene is used to make various chemical and plastic products.

The European Commission said on Wednesday the raids occurred on May 16 in several European Union countries. It did not name the companies involved.

"The companies concerned may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.

Companies face fines up to 10 percent of their global turnover for breaching EU antitrust rules. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.