WROCLAW, Poland, Sept 15 Europe's competition
chief said he fears the proposed merger of Deutsche Boerse
(DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N will create a monopoly in
Europe's derivatives market.
"In this particular case, we are concerned that a very large
player may monopolise the derivatives markets in Europe,"
Joaquin Almunia said in a speech at a financial conference in
Wroclaw, Poland.
"Therefore, any outcome that would eliminate the possibility
of new entry and user flexibility would be unacceptable to us,"
he added.
The EU's competition arm is currently deliberating on
Deutsche Boerse's planned $9 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext
to create the world's biggest bourse.
(Reporting by Eva Keuhnen)