BRIEF-Blank check co, Colony Global Acquisition Corp files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing
March 13 Colony Global Acquisition Corp
BRUSSELS, March 11 The European Commission has ruled that state aid granted to Danish bank FIH to deal with impaired assets is in line with the European Union's competition rules, the EU executive said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The aid will be appropriately remunerated and FIH's restructuring plan will enable the bank to become viable in the long term without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market," it said in a statement.
Proposed in 2012, the measures involved aid worth about 300 million euros.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SYDNEY, March 14 A top Australian central banker said on Tuesday said the calming effect of tighter rules on housing lending might be fading and regulators stood ready to impose more restrictions if necessary to head off risks in the market.
SAO PAULO, March 13 Grupo Schahin said on Monday it can execute a reorganization plan after an appeals court favored the ailing Brazilian engineering and rig-leasing conglomerate over disgruntled creditors, according to a statement.