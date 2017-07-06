BRUSSELS, July 6 General Electric said on
Thursday that it had acted in good faith to meet EU disclosure
requirements, after the European Commission accused the company
of providing misleading information during a merger deal.
"We believe we acted in good faith to meet the EC disclosure
requirements and there was no intent to mislead," GE said in a
statement.
The European Commission said it had sent three separate
charge sheets, known as statements of objections, to Merck and
Sigma-Aldrich, General Electric and Canon.
While the charges will not affect the EU approvals of the
deals, they could lead to fines up to 1 percent of global
revenue for GE.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de
Carbonnel)