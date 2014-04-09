BRUSSELS, April 9 EU regulators said on
Wednesday they had approved changes to the Royal Bank of
Scotland restructuring plan made by British authorities
to bring it in line with EU rules.
In a statement, the EU executive Commission said a delay to
the sale of RBS's British bank entity for small businesses
Rainbow would not jeopardise the viability of the business.
The regulators also agreed to changes of the terms of the
priority dividend, which they said would not result in lower
dividends compared with what RBS could realistically be expected
to pay under the existing terms.
"Establishing Rainbow as a standalone market player is key
to increasing competition in the UK market for banking services
to SMEs," EU Competition chief Joaquin Almunia said.
"The Commission has agreed to extend the deadline for
divesting Rainbow because the UK authorities and RBS have proven
their commitment to create and divest Rainbow as a solid
standalone bank."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)