BRUSSELS May 29 The European Union slapped
sanctions on nine more Congo officials on Monday over
"obstruction of the electoral process and related human rights
violations" in the central African state, where President Joseph
Kabila has overstayed his mandate.
The nine include Congo's current and former interior
ministers, the government spokesman and officers of the security
forces. They join another seven people already on the EU
blacklist which subjects them to asset freezes and travel bans.
Political tensions in Democratic Republic of Congo are
running high after security forces killed dozens during protests
over election delays last year.
Kabila, in power since 2001, refused to step down and hold a
national vote after his mandate expired in December. He has
blamed election delays on budgetary constraints and the
challenge of registering millions of voters.
The president struck a deal with the opposition at the end
of last year to hold elections by the end of 2017, but talks to
implement the agreement broke down in March.
Worsening militia violence in recent months has raised fears
of a backslide toward the civil wars of the turn of the century
that killed millions of people in Congo.
The EU said Congo should hold elections as soon as possible,
and expressed concern about excessive use of force by state
authorities in managing the security crisis, as well as
restrictions on media and bans on demonstrations.
Among the new listings are Evariste Boshab, a close ally of
Kabila as his former interior and security minister, and
Ramazani Shadari, who holds the job currently and oversees the
police.
Also blacklisted were Lambert Mende, the long-serving
government spokesman for Kabila, and the head of intelligence,
Kalev Mutondo.
Congo mines significant amounts of cobalt, gold, diamonds,
copper and tin but remains one of Sub-Saharan Africa's poorest
countries.
