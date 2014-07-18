* EU invited Google, Apple to discuss in-app purchases
* Google implementing a number of measures
* Europe's app industry worth 10 billion euros a year
BRUSSELS, July 18 Apple has provided no concrete
and immediate solutions to tackle the problem of adults and
children racking up credit card bills by making "in-app"
purchases on tablets and mobile phones, the European Commission
said on Friday.
Following concerns raised by consumer groups in a number of
European countries, the EU executive called in industry members,
policymakers and consumer protection authorities to discuss
clearer guidelines in February.
Since then, Google, which owns the Android
operating system for smartphones, has proposed a number of
measures that are being implemented. These include banning the
word "free" when games contain in-app purchases and changing the
default settings so that payments have to be actively authorised
before every purchase.
But the Commission regretted that Apple, maker of
iPhone, had not made any firm commitments on tackling the issue
of payment approvals.
"No concrete and immediate solutions have been made by Apple
to date to address the concerns linked in particular to payment
authorisation," the Commission, the EU executive, said in a
statement.
Many of those playing the games are children or teenagers,
who can often make the in-app purchases without parental
approval. It is then up to the parents to foot the bill.
Industry members, including Apple, could face legal action
from national authorities if they are deemed to be breaking EU
consumer protection law.
Apple said it would address the concerns brought up by the
Commission, although it gave no time frame for when it might
make the changes, the EU executive said.
"Over the last year we made sure any app which enables
customers to make in-app purchases is clearly marked," said an
Apple spokesman. "We will continue to work with the EC member
states to respond to their concerns."
BOOMING APP INDUSTRY
The app industry in Europe is huge and growing. It employs
more than 1 million people and has annual revenue of around 10
billion euros ($13.53 billion), of which about 80 percent comes
from in-app purchases, according to the Commission.
National authorities will continue to engage with Apple to
ensure that it addresses the concerns they brought up in
December last year.
While the company has not met their demands on payment
consent, it has introduced clearer labelling on its iTunes store
when apps marketed as free also offer in-app purchases. It has
also proposed creating a specific email address through which
enforcement authorities can contact it about possible breaches
of EU law and discuss the problem with the app developers.
The Commission estimates that over half of the EU online
games market is advertised as "free" despite carrying hidden
costs.
"In-app purchases are a legitimate business model, but it's
essential for app-makers to understand and respect EU law while
they develop these new business models," said Neelie Kroes, the
EU's telecoms commissioner.
In one case in Britain, an 8-year-old girl managed to run up
a bill of 4,000 pounds ($6,700) making "in-app" purchases from
games such as My Horse and Smurfs' Village. In that instance,
Apple reimbursed the girl's father.
In-app purchases can be disabled on most mobile devices.
