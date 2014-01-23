BRUSSELS Jan 23 The European Commission has
launched legal proceedings against Germany over Daimler's
refusal to remove a banned refrigerant from new cars,
the EU's industry chief said on Thursday.
The decision follows months of investigation by the
Commission into the German luxury car maker's refusal - backed
by Berlin - to follow an EU law banning the air-conditioning
coolant known as R134a from the start of last year.
"We are opening an procedure against Germany. This is not a
final decision by the Commission," EU industry commissioner
Antonio Tajani told reporters.
The EU executive also threatened Britain, Belgium and
Luxembourg with legal action, saying it suspected them of
seeking to circumvent the coolant rules by approving new
vehicles on the basis of older technical standards.