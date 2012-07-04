* Victory for activists who held protests across Europe
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, July 4 The European Parliament
rejected a global agreement against copyright theft on
Wednesday, handing a victory to protesters who say the
legislation would punish people for sharing films and music
online.
The vote marked the culmination of a two-year battle between
legislators who supported the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade
Agreement (ACTA) and its largely young, digitally savvy
opponents.
Tens of thousands of activists held rallies across Europe in
February to protest against the law, which they said would curb
their freedom and allow officials to spy on their online
activities. About 2.5 million signed a petition against ACTA.
European Parliament lawmakers voted against the agreement by
478 to 39 with 165 abstentions, meaning the proposed law will
have to be renegotiated by the European Commission, the EU's
executive.
European Parliament President Martin Schulz said in a
statement after the vote that legislators were not against
intellectual property rights but that ACTA left too much room
for abuses and raised "concern about its impact on consumers'
privacy and civil liberties, on innovation and the free flow of
information".
ACTA took four years to negotiate and has already been
signed b y several of the European Union's big trading partners,
including the United States, Canada and Japan. Its rejection is
likely to complicate free-trade talks, officials say.
One of the aims of the agreement was to stem the growing
tide of illegal downloads and streaming of illegal copies of
films and music online. It also calls on signatories to seize
fake goods and punish gangs making and selling them.
In rejecting ACTA, the European Parliament has not only
raised doubts about the agreement's future - because to function
well it will require global adherence - but also called into
question a separate proposed EU law on enforcing copyright.
EU officials fear they will they will encounter similar
resistance when they attempt to reform the outdated law, IPRED,
later this year.
The existing copyright law was adopted in 2001, when slow
Internet dial-up connections were not capable of the swift flow
of file-sharing seen today.
"There are a lot of people who protested against ACTA who
would be willing to protest against the EU's IPRED," Marietje
Schaake, a Dutch member of the European Parliament said.
BACKLASH
"We don't want reform of copyright to be stifled by a
confrontational atmosphere between the public and the
Commission."
EU Trade Commissioner Karel de Gucht said ahead of the vote,
referring to concerns about future legislation: "A vote against
ACTA will be a setback for the protection of our intellectual
property rights around the world."
The cost of web piracy to the European Union is difficult to
estimate, because compiling such figures would require spying on
people's online habits. But record label lobbyists say a steady
decline in revenues over the last decade is enough evidence.
Business groups said the ACTA rejection meant the European
Union would be weakened in free trade negotiations with the
United States, Canada and emerging markets that are relative
newcomers to intellectual property.
"When the EU talks to China about intellectual property
rights, they (China) will refer to the parliament's rejection
(of ACTA)," said Ilias Konteas, a senior adviser at
BusinessEurope, an EU lobby group representing 20 million firms
in 35 countries.
"I am afraid the unintended consequences have not been
considered by members of the European Parliament."
The European Commission admits it must learn from the
backlash against ACTA before IPRED is published in September.
The main problem with both laws can be boiled down to two words:
commercial scale.
Since negotiations began behind closed doors in 2008, ACTA's
critics in the European Parliament said the agreement needed to
distinguish between web users who downloaded illegal files for
their own entertainment and those who sought to make a living
from it. But that never happened.
In a paper on the proposals to update EU copyright law,
obtained by Reuters, the Commission said the reform must define
commercial scale "to make sure that professional counterfeiters
rather than individual consumers are targeted".
In February, the European Commission referred ACTA to
Europe's highest court, the Court of Justice, for a ruling over
whether it breached freedom of speech. A decision could take up
to a year.
