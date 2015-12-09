* Consumers would be able to use online subscriptions across
EU
* Film, media industry resist loosening copyright rules
* EU to assess whether Google News should pay for showing
snippets
(Adds Sky, RTL comments)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Dec 9 The European Union wants to
allow consumers access to their online subscriptions for
services like Netflix, Sky and Canal+
(IPO-CANALFRA.PA) when they travel in the 28-member bloc,
setting it up for a battle with media groups.
The proposal was presented by the executive European
Commission (EC) on Wednesday, along with a longer-term strategy
for making copyrighted works more easily available across the
EU, likely to run into stiff opposition from the media industry
as well as from artists.
Letting people take online subscriptions abroad chimes with
Brussels' aim of tearing down borders in the online world and is
reminiscent of its efforts to allow use of domestic mobile phone
subscriptions abroad without paying hefty roaming charges.
Under the proposal, consumers with subscriptions to services
such as Sky TV Now, ProSiebenSat.1MaxDome TV in
Germany or Netflix in France, would be able to view content they
have paid for when they temporarily travel abroad.
"People who legally buy content - films, books, football
matches, TV series - must be able to carry it with them anywhere
they go in Europe," said Andrus Ansip, commission vice-president
for the digital single market.
What constitutes "temporarily" was left open, but the EC
expects companies to set limits on the amount of time people can
use their subscriptions abroad so they do not abuse the system
by buying cheaper services outside their home country.
While Netflix is already available in many European
countries, content is tailored to local tastes, so a French user
in Belgium, for example, will not have access to the specific
French catalogue without using workarounds such as virtual
private networks.
The EC also proposed rules protecting people when they buy
goods and digital content online, estimating this will spur up
to an additional 13 million consumers to start buying online
from other EU countries.
A spokesperson for Sky said the company welcomed anything
that "helps customers get even more value from their
subscriptions", while European broadcaster RTL Group
expressed concerns that producers and film studios could demand
additional remuneration for making their content portable.
While broadcasters generally welcomed the portability
proposal, the bigger battle with the media industry is likely to
come next year, when the EC plans to enhance the availability of
TV and radio programmes online across the 28-member bloc.
Broadcasters, film producers and rights holders fear even a
modest dilution of territorial licences would diminish their
value. "Any dilution of territorial exclusivity could lead to
pan-European licensing, ultimately destroying that rich,
culturally diverse content offer that we are all striving to
create," said Mathieu Moreuil, head of European policy for
England's Premier League.
While the Commission says it does not want to introduce a
pan-European licence any time soon, it wants to encourage the
offering of more content in several countries, as well as to
allow users to request legal access to content available in
another member state.
(Additional reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt and Kate
Holton in London; Editing by David Holmes and Susan Fenton)