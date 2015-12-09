By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Dec 9 The European Union is looking
into whether services such as Google News and Yahoo News should
pay to display snippets of news articles, wading into a bitter
debate between the online industry and publishers.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, said on
Wednesday it will consider whether "any action specific to news
aggregators is needed, including intervening on the definition
of rights."
The move came as Brussels unveiled plans to loosen copyright
rules in the 28-member bloc in order to allow citizens to watch
more content online.
Dubbed the "Google Tax", making online services pay to
display news snippets has sparked fierce opposition from both
the tech industry and some publishers.
Google News pulled out of Spain when a law was passed that
would have forced it to pay for re-publishing headlines or
snippets, and in Germany, Axel Springer SE, the
country's top publisher, had to scrap a move to block Google
from running snippets of articles from its newspapers because
traffic to its sites plunged.
The Commission said it had no plans to tax hyperlinks, but
was looking at the situations in France and Spain to see if they
were delivering on their objectives.
The Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA),
whose members include Google (part of Alphabet Inc ),
Yahoo! Inc and Microsoft Corp, called the idea
of a link and snippet tax "ill-founded, controversial and
detrimental to all players."
A group of 12 publishers and their associations including
French newspaper Les Echos wrote to the Commission last week
urging it not to introduce a Google Tax as it would make it
harder for them to be discovered online.
Guenther Oettinger, EU Commissioner responsible for digital
affairs, said it was too early to say whether search engines
should pay to display snippets and a decision will only be
reached by the second quarter of 2016.
(Editing by David Holmes)