* Europe bans sale of new cosmetics tested on animals
* Ban follows long delays to find alternative tests
* Campaigners say EU move shows others what can be done
* Cosmetics industry says ban will harm product development
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, March 11 The European Union wants to
persuade countries such as the United States and China to adopt
its ban on the sale of new cosmetics tested on animals that came
into force on Monday.
The ban, which follows years of campaigning by animal rights
groups, applies to all new products and their ingredients sold
in the 27-member union, regardless of where in the world the
testing is carried out.
It was agreed a decade ago, but delayed several times to
give Europe's cosmetics industry, worth an estimated 70 billion
euros ($91 billion) a year, time to devise alternative tests.
The Commission, the EU's executive body that oversees
consumer policy, said the ban was in line with the view of many
EU citizens that developing new cosmetics does not justify the
need for animal testing, which they regard as cruel.
It would try to convince trading partners in other parts of
the world to follow Europe's example, and to share the costs
involved in developing and validating alternative testing
methods.
"The Commission will make this an integral part of the
union's trade agenda and international cooperation," it said in
a statement.
Industry body Cosmetics Europe, whose corporate members
include L'Oreal and Johnson & Johnson, warned
on Monday the ban would restrict the development of new
products.
Existing products already tested on animals can still be
sold.
BRAKE ON INNOVATION?
Within Europe, testing finished cosmetic products such as
perfume, toothpaste and shampoo on animals has been banned since
2004.
However, until now the EU has allowed the sale of products
tested on animals for certain specific risks in countries where
no such ban exists, including the United States, Canada, Brazil
and Russia.
In some countries, including China, animal testing is
mandatory for some cosmetic ingredients and products.
Cosmetics Europe said there was a lack of alternative tests
for risks such as genetic mutation or reproductive toxicity,
which will make it hard to develop new products.
"If we want to introduce new ingredients in Europe it's
going to be very difficult, because we don't have the tools
available to address those endpoints," a spokesman for Cosmetics
Europe said.
"The other part of the problem - and this does happen - is
where there are questions over existing ingredients. If we can't
reformulate, then products that contain those ingredients we
will have no choice but to remove from the market," he added.
The Commission said it would monitor the impact on the
industry and continue to fund research into alternative
non-animal testing methods.
Israel imposed a similar ban on animal-tested cosmetics at
the start of the year, and campaigners said India and South
Korea are considering following suit.
Animal rights campaigners said the EU ban showed that animal
experiments were not needed to ensure consumer safety.
"The European Union has taken a bold step and is showing the
rest of the world what can be done," Eurogroup for Animals, an
umbrella group for national animal welfare organisations said in
a statement.