Brazil's Oi loss narrows on cost-cutting, EBITDA slumps
SAO PAULO, March 22 Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, posted a narrower net loss in the fourth quarter due to cost cutting and lower financial expenses.
BRUSSELS, July 2 The European Union's second highest court on Thursday found a shareholder loan given to France Telecom, now named Orange, was not state aid and therefore was legal.
The decision overturns a 2004 finding by the European Commission that the loan was incompatible with EU law.
"The Commission was wrong to classify the offer of a loan made to France Telecom as state aid and therefore annuls the Commission's decision," a statement from the court said.
In June 2002, France Telecom's net debt reached 69.69 billion euros, which included 48.9 billion euros ($54 billion) of bonded debt repayable during the years 2003 to 2005. ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SAO PAULO, March 22 Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, posted a narrower net loss in the fourth quarter due to cost cutting and lower financial expenses.
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. prosecutors are building potential cases that would accuse North Korea of directing the theft of $81 million from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York last year, and that would charge alleged Chinese middlemen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.