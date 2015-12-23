LUXEMBOURG Dec 23 An adviser to Europe's
highest court in Luxembourg on Wednesday said an EU law on
cigarettes was valid, rebuffing a challenge from Philip Morris
International, although the court still has to deliver a
final ruling.
In a majority of cases, opinions of the court advisers are
reflected in the final ruling, which should follow in the coming
months.
"(The advocate general) considers the EU tobacco directive
of 2014 to be valid, in particular the extensive standardisation
of packaging, the future EU-wide prohibition on menthol
cigarettes and special rules for e-cigarettes are lawful," the
opinion said.
Marlboro cigarette maker Philip Morris International is
seeking to challenge Europe's new laws on tobacco products, the
latest clash between Big Tobacco and governments seeking tighter
regulation.
(Reporting by Michele Sinner, writing by Barbara Lewis, editing
by Robert-Jan Bartunek)