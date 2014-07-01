LONDON, July 1 European Union banking regulators
has backed maintaining a low capital treatment for top quality
covered bonds against the risk of default, a recommendation
Denmark and other major players in the 2.8 trillion euro global
market will welcome.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) was asked by the bloc's
executive European Commission for advice on how to treat covered
bonds in new EU bank capital rules.
Covered bonds are debt backed by pools of home or commercial
property loans, and 90 percent of the global market is based in
Europe, especially in Denmark, Germany, Spain, France and
Sweden.
"The EBA is of the opinion that the preferential risk-weight
treatment that certain covered bonds received across the EU in
accordance with the Capital Requirements Regulation is
appropriate," the pan-EU banking watchdog said in a statement on
Tuesday.
"But it advises to strengthen the framework by introducing
further qualifying criteria for their preferential treatment."
The EU executive will now decide whether to put EBA's
recommendations into law that would probably take effect by
around late 2015.
Currently, covered bonds have a very low risk weighting of
10 percent, meaning the amount of capital that must be held
against them in case of default is minimal.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater)