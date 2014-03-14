PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS, March 14 EU regulators have approved U.S. food packager Crown Holdings' purchase of Spanish food can maker Mivisa Envases, the European Commission said on Friday.
The approval is conditional on Crown selling its plants producing metal cans in Spain as well as Mivisa's metal food cans plant in the Netherlands.
The European Commission had been concerned that the acquisition would have meant competition in the market for metal food cans would have become too weak in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, France, Spain and Portugal to prevent price increases.
It said commitments offered by Crown addressed those issues.
* Downer offers A$1.15 per share for Spotless, last close A$0.73
VANCOUVER/TORONTO, March 20 Dominion Diamond Corp and fellow Canadian diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp have held talks about a potential merger in recent months, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.