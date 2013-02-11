BRUSSELS Feb 11 The European Commission has not
proposed forcing losses on uninsured depositors of Cypriot
banks, a spokesman for the EU's executive said on Monday.
The remarks were made following a report in the Financial
Times that a proposal had been made to 'bail-in' investors and
depositors of Cypriot banks, a move that would reduce the amount
of financial assistance required by Cyprus.
"There are no proposals of the European Commission along the
lines described in the article," said the spokesman for Olli
Rehn, the European Commissioner in charge of economic and
monetary affairs.
He added that the Commission intended to ensure fair burden
sharing and restructuring Cypriot banks.
Euro zone finance ministers will discuss the question of
financial assistance for Cyprus when they meet on Monday
although no aid package will be finalised until elections have
been held and a new Cypriot president is in place.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell)