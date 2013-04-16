BRUSSELS, April 16 The European Commission will
propose "frontloading" payments to Cyprus from the EU budget so
that allocations for the next seven years are paid early to give
the battered economy a boost, European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso said.
In a letter to Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, Barroso
said the Commission would also offer Nicosia higher
pre-financing rates and explore the possibility of increasing
the size of the funds already agreed for Cyprus in the EU's
2014-2020 budget.
"With a view to delivering an impact on the ground as soon
as possible I would propose to explore with the budgetary
authority the possibility of frontloading future (EU budget)
assistance for Cyprus," Barroso said in the letter.
Cyprus is to get 945 million euros over the next seven years
as EU co-financing for various projects and as direct payments
to farmers and for the development of rural areas.
"I do not exclude seeking additional support from the
budgetary authority, despite all the well-known difficulties
currently associated with these matters at EU level," Barroso
said.