* Banking group says members have granted 4-5 bln euros in
loans
* Group worried by retroactive changes planned by Czech
government
* EU assessing renewable energy installations from 2006 to
2012
By Foo Yun Chee and Robert Muller
BRUSSELS/PRAGUE, June 1 - The Czech Banking Association
(CBA), whose members include the country's biggest lenders, has
urged EU state-aid regulators to clarify the legality of
proposed changes to the Czech renewable energy scheme affecting
billions of euros in loans.
Implemented in 2005, the Czech system grants feed-in tariffs
over a period of 15 to 25 years and also provides green bonuses
to electricity produced from renewable energy sources such as
hydropower, wind, solar, biomass, biogas and geothermal.
Yet the banks which financed these projects have long been
campaigning against proposed retroactive changes relating to tax
aspects of the system, which could undermine the profitability
of renewable projects and ultimately could affect the banks'
chances of getting repaid.
The proposed changes date back to 2010 but need EU approval
and are worrying, the CBA said in a letter to European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager dated April 19 seen
by Reuters. Vestager is tasked with ensuring a level playing
field in the 28-country bloc.
"The uncertain conditions are always very unpleasant for any
business. The longer this uncertainty lasts, the more unpleasant
the situation is, because the banks, in good faith, used
substantial loan facilities," CBA head Pavel Stepanek told
Reuters.
"The main reason for my letter was to call on the
appropriate European authority to shorten as much as possible
the period of uncertainty regarding the notification of the
state support for renewables," Stepanek said.
CBA members have provided between about 4 billion euros
($4.5 billion) and 5 billion in loans to finance renewable
energy projects.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said the EU competition
enforcer was assessing whether the scheme complies with the
bloc's rules and it was in close contact with the Czech
authorities. The Czech government had no immediate comment.
The EU is looking at renewable energy installations from
2006 to end-2012. Schemes put in place since January 2013 were
approved by the EU watchdog in June 2014.
France and Germany have called for Brussels to draft common
rules on the design of national support schemes and that there
should be no retroactive changes to existing measures.
The CBA's members include KBC unit CSOB, Erste
Group's Ceska Sporitel, Deutsche Bank,
Raiffeisenbank, Commerzbank, ING
and UniCredit.
($1 = 0.8971 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alissa de
Carbonnel in Brussels; Editing by David Holmes)