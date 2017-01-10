By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Jan 10 The European Union hopes to
seal commercial data transfer deals with Japan and South Korea
to boost business ties, and plans to tackle barriers to the free
flow of data within the bloc.
Cross-border data flows are key to most businesses. These
can include moving employee information around, credit card
details to complete online transactions, and people's browsing
habits to serve them targeted ads.
However, strict EU data protection rules forbid companies
from storing Europeans' information on servers in countries
deemed to have an inadequate level of privacy - only 12 meet the
standard - meaning firms have to rely on other more complex
legal contracts.
A data transfer deal with Japan and South Korea would allow
firms doing business there and in the EU to move data seamlessly
without having to ask regulators for permission or setting up
expensive legal contracts.
"It needs some time and we plan to do most of the work this
year and of course it would be ideal if we manage to finalise
the work this year as well," EU Justice Commissioner Vera
Jourova told Reuters in an interview.
Japan and South Korea have recently adopted or modernised
data protection legislation, making them priority countries.
Jourova said the EU would focus on countries with strong
commercial ties to the EU and strong privacy laws.
Last year, the EU struck a data transfer pact with the
United States which underpins $260 billion dollars of trade in
digital services every year.
FREE FLOW OF DATA
As well as promoting data flows outside the EU, Brussels
plans to crack down on member states that force some
organisations to store data locally, which it argues increases
the cost of cloud computing services and hampers the 54.5
billion euro ($57.7 billion) data market in Europe.
"Unfortunately, the trend, both globally and in Europe, is
towards more unjustified data localisation, an approach often
based on the misconception that localised services are
automatically safer than cross-border services," the Commission
said in a policy paper on Tuesday.
The Commission said up to 8 billion euros could be added to
the bloc's GDP if barriers were removed.
Obligations on financial service providers or healthcare
providers to store data locally are some examples of unjustified
data localisation measures, the Commission said.
The EU executive will explore "enforcement measures that
support a free flow of data within the EU" as well as possible
legislation.
Some EU member states are cool about the prospect of
legislation, particularly France, which says there are not that
many barriers and is wary of giving large American cloud
providers an advantage over European competitors.
($1 = 0.9446 euros)
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Mark Potter)