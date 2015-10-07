By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Julia Fioretti
| SAN FRANCISCO/BRUSSELS
SAN FRANCISCO/BRUSSELS Oct 7 U.S. businesses
from online coupon company RetailMeNot Inc to security
software company Symantec Corp said a European change
to rules governing data transatlantic personal data transfers
would hurt U.S. companies and called for a quick fix.
An EU court on Tuesday struck down a deal to let U.S. and
European companies easily transfer personal data between
continents, leaving some U.S. companies concerned that they will
be frozen out of the market or replaced by EU competitors.
"The biggest fear is they'll lose the opportunity to provide
data services in Europe," said Emery Simon, counselor to BSA |
The Software Alliance, an industry group for software companies
such as Oracle, Salesforce and IBM.
Tech giants like IBM are more prepared for the change,
because they have come to use a number of different legal
arrangements they say will keep their data flowing.
The so-called Safe Harbor system allowed U.S. companies to
self-certify they met stricter European privacy standards, but
the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said the provisions used by
more than 4,000 firms did not give Europeans sufficient
protection against U.S. government access.
Companies from all sectors, from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer
to tech firms like Microsoft, move user and
employee data back and forth across the Atlantic. Tech
companies, for instance, store data on many global users in the
United States, where they can parse user information for
lucrative ad targeting.
A U.S. company with overseas operations might transfer data
about employees to centralize its human resources functions at
its headquarters.
The EU and the United States will step up efforts to craft a
new system, but some U.S. software and data storage firms fear
the data flow will stop and that companies will instead rely on
European competitors for their services.
Midsize companies including document management company
Adobe Systems Inc, design software maker Autodesk Inc
and coupon company RetailMeNot relied on Safe Harbor.
"Any U.S. company with employees or customers in Europe is
potentially impacted by this ruling," RetailMeNot spokesman
Brian Hoyt told Reuters by email. "We also believe it may also
create challenges for data sharing necessary to rapidly provide
data analysis for business operations."
Adobe said it was "evaluating options" to transfer personal
data between continents and Autodesk also said it was evaluating
the decision.
Symantec said it has other mechanisms in place to legally
protect data transfers, but the uncertainty following the ruling
has made it difficult for such companies to determine their next
steps and how much business might be lost.
Even setting up data servers in Europe would not solve their
problems, said Ilias Chantzos, Symantec senior director for
government affairs in Europe, Africa and the Middle East and
privacy advisor.
"You can't isolate the flow of data only within one
territory or jurisdiction," Chantzos said.
And data storage without processing would not be enough,
added Thomas Boue, Director of EMEA Government Affairs at BSA.
"For companies a lot of the added value is on all the tools
they use to process the data, what you do with that data," he
said.
Companies could create new agreements with their customers
in the European Union, but the lack of clarity and high costs
could leave smaller firms with a "disproportionate share" of the
burden of new legal requirements, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
said.
OPPORTUNITY
The change could be an opportunity for European competitors
such as Orange and Deutsche Telekom to take
business from U.S. companies.
One major European telecoms operator expects many customers,
both private individuals and businesses, to reassess their data
plans and to look at storing their data within Europe, a source
close to the company said.
"It is much more likely that companies will need to store
their data in the EU and not with U.S.-based providers,
challenging the hegemony of U.S. data storage companies," said
Ian De Freitas, a partner at the law firm Berwin Leighton
Paisner.
The larger U.S. companies may face a problem of perception
that they have abetted U.S. government surveillance. They say,
however, that they have broken no laws.
IBM, Facebook, Google Inc and Amazon Inc,
all have additional legal arrangements such as "model clauses"
which set privacy standards between the sender and receiver of
the data and allow them to continue data transfers.
Some also have agreements with European users who consent to
having their data transferred to the United States. Facebook,
for example, has a registration process that allows it to obtain
consent from users when they sign up for the service.
A prime concern of U.S. companies is that without a
centralized system like Safe Harbor, EU privacy regulators could
adopt diverging approaches to international data transfers.
The European Commission said it would provide guidance to
the regulators to ensure they adopted a common approach.
(Additional reporting by Harro Ten Wolde in Frankfurt and
George Tharakan in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Henderson and
Christian Plumb)