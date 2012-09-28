By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Sept 28 An EU lawmaker called for
tighter control of on-line social networks under a data
protection regulation now being debated after some Facebook
users said their personal messages appeared on their
public profiles.
EU regulators are in the midst of writing new legislation
that could give internet users greater control over how their
personal data is used by big technology companies. One part of
the regulation requires companies to get permission before
"processing" people's personal data, although exactly how and
when such consent would be needed is still subject to debate.
On Tuesday the French data protection regulator asked to
meet Facebook after thousands of users complained private
messages dating back to 2007 were visible on their Facebook
timelines - the start page of a person's profile on the website.
Jan Philipp Albrecht, a German Green member of the European
Parliament who is in charge of the legislature's work on the
draft regulation said the incident shows that users need more
control over their data.
"The informed and explicit agreement of all those affected
by data processing must be a guiding principle," Albrecht said
in a press statement. "There will be very few exceptions if
any."
Facebook said it has not done anything wrong and that the
messages are in fact called wall posts, one of the website's
features for leaving comments which usually appears on a
person's profile page.
Before the Facebook timeline was introduced in February,
wall posts were visible on user's profile pages but could also
be hidden from the public depending on each user's privacy
settings.
"A small number of users raised concerns after what they
mistakenly believed to be private messages appeared on their
Timeline," the company said in a statement.
Nevertheless EU lawmakers are taking the incident seriously.
"This case shows that some companies simply don't take
privacy issues as seriously as their share price," the
Commissioner for Justice behind the regulation, Viviane Reding,
said at a meeting with regulators in Dublin on Monday.
The Commission, the European Parliament and the 27 member
states have to agree on the regulation before it can become law.
The parliament will begin submitting amendments later this year.
Web companies like Google, Facebook and Yahoo!
, which rely on their user's data to tailor their
services to people's interests, have said they are wary of the
regulation's principles on seeking users' consent. These
companies' business models are also based on selling targeted
ads matched to people's profiles.
Some say they worry that asking permission for the use of
people's data more than they already do could hamper their
services with consent-seeking pop-ups and encourage people to
opt-out rather than in.