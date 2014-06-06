* US spying revelations show stronger rules needed, says EU
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, June 6 Companies based outside the
European Union must meet Europe's data protection rules,
ministers agreed on Friday, although governments remain divided
over how to enforce them on companies operating across the bloc.
The agreement to force Internet companies such as Google
and Facebook to abide by EU-wide rules is a
first step in a wider reform package to tighten privacy laws -
an issue that has gained prominence following revelations of
U.S. spying in Europe.
Vodafone's disclosure on Friday of the extent of
telephone call surveillance in European countries showed the
practice is not limited to the United States. The world's
second-largest mobile phone company, Vodafone is headquartered
in the United Kingdom.
"All companies operating on European soil have to apply the
rules," EU Justice Commissioner Viviane Reding told reporters at
a meeting in Luxembourg where ministers agreed on a position
also been backed by the Court of Justice of the European Union
(ECJ).
Non-European companies with operations in Europe currently
comply with data protection laws in the country in which they
are based, which some say leads to "jurisdiction shopping"
whereby businesses set up shop in countries with a more relaxed
attitude to privacy.
But under the new rules all EU countries will have the same
data protection laws, meaning companies will no longer be able
to challenge which laws apply to them in court.
Earlier this year a German court ruled that Facebook was
subject to German data protection law even if its European
headquarters are located in Ireland.
Facebook declined to comment on Friday's agreement.
Germany and the European Commission, the EU executive, have
been highly critical of the way the United States accesses data
since former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden last year revealed U.S. surveillance programmes.
Disclosures that the United States carried out large-scale
electronic espionage in Germany, including bugging Chancellor
Angela Merkel's mobile phone, provoked indignation in Europe.
"Now is the day for European ministers to give a positive
answer to Edward Snowden's wake-up call," Reding said.
Commenting on Vodafone's disclosure, she said: "All these
kind of things show how important it is to have data protection
clearly established."
DISAGREEMENT REMAINS
The reform package, which was approved by the European
Parliament in March, has divided EU governments and still needs
work to become law despite Friday's progress.
While ministers also agreed on provisions allowing companies
to transfer data to countries outside the European Union, there
was no decision on how to help companies avoid having to deal
separately with the bloc's 28 different data protection
authorities.
That issue was thrown into stark relief by a ruling from
Europe's top court requiring Google to remove links to a
16-year-old newspaper article about a Spanish man's bankruptcy.
The search engine has since received tens of thousands of
requests across Europe, and under current rules has to deal with
each national authority.
A "one-stop-shop" arrangement would allow companies to deal
exclusively with the data protection authority in the country
where it has its main establishment. But governments are
concerned about a foreign data protection authority making
binding decisions that they would then have to enforce.
For example, if a complaint originated in Denmark against a
company based in Ireland, the Danish authorities would have to
implement a decision by the Irish data protection body,
something that is both legally and politically difficult.
