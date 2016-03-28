* EU-U.S. data transfer pact agreed in February
* EU privacy regulators assessing safeguards against U.S.
spying
* Data transfers are part of companies' everyday business
* Top EU court to rule on bulk data collection this year
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, March 28 Three cases on the legality
of bulk data collection pending at the top European Union court
could spell trouble for a new transatlantic data pact that will
underpin billions of dollars in digital trade.
EU and U.S. officials clinched an agreement on the Privacy
Shield framework on Feb. 2 after two years of difficult talks
aimed at ensuring that Europeans' data transferred by companies
across the Atlantic would be afforded the same level of
protection as in Europe.
The Privacy Shield, much like its predecessor, Safe Harbour,
will allow companies to shuffle Europeans' data to U.S. offices
easily by committing to respecting EU data protection standards
and thereby avoiding EU limits on moving data outside the
28-nation bloc.
EU data protection authorities are assessing the limits the
framework sets on the scope of U.S. surveillance activities, a
particularly thorny issue since former U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden leaked details of American mass
surveillance programmes in 2013.
Safe Harbour was struck down by a top EU court last year on
grounds that it did not protect Europeans' data enough from
being accessed by U.S. spies.
"Bulk collection is obviously a key issue," said Isabelle
Falque-Pierrotin, chair of the group of 28 EU data protection
authorities, at a hearing in the European Parliament. "The judge
has not yet settled this."
She said the European Court of Justice (ECJ) would hear
three cases, the first on an agreement between the EU and Canada
on sharing airline passenger data for law enforcement purposes
and two on the retention of communications data by telecoms
companies.
Four people familiar with regulators' deliberations said the
cases were particularly relevant to the Privacy Shield, given
that its legality under EU law hinges on bulk surveillance being
allowed when it is necessary and proportionate to the risk.
Washington has set out how it meets that standard.
Should EU law on bulk data collection become more
restrictive, U.S. commitments on its surveillance practices
could fall short of EU standards, the people said, putting the
Privacy Shield on shaky ground.
"We have negotiated the Privacy Shield based on the current
state of law in the EU," a senior U.S. government official said.
"If the law changes, we'll have to go back and relook at how we
handle these things."
EU data protection authorities will publish their opinion on
the Privacy Shield on April 13, before the ECJ rulings. While it
is non-binding, it is influential because they enforce data
protection law across the EU and can suspend individual data
transfers.
The framework needs to be approved by member state
representatives before taking force.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Dan Grebler)