By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Dec 10 A new data transfer pact
between the European Union and Washington will give the EU the
right to pull the plug on the deal if it fears the United States
is not safeguarding privacy enough, the EU Justice Commissioner
said on Thursday.
A previous transatlantic data transfer framework, Safe
Harbour, was struck down on Oct. 6 by the European Union's top
court because of worries about mass U.S. surveillance practices.
Details of these were revealed in 2013 when former U.S.
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden leaked
details of U.S. government spying programmes, causing an outcry
in Europe over the extent of U.S. government's data grabbing.
"In the new Safe Harbour there will be a suspension clause,
saying that under concrete conditions we are going to suspend
(it)," Commissioner Vera Jourova said at a conference in
Brussels.
Both U.S. and EU companies, including Google and
Facebook shuffle personal data across the Atlantic on a
daily basis, whether employee data for multinationals or user
data collected by internet companies for use in the
billion-dollar online advertising market.
Jourova said she hoped the deal would be in place by
January.
The EU is seeking to extract sufficient privacy guarantees
from the Americans to ensure that a new framework is not struck
down in court again.
However, the United States has been reluctant to offer
strong enough concessions on the way U.S. authorities access
data for national security purposes.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)