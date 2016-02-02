* Deal to come before key meeting of EU privacy regulators

* Top EU court struck down previous pact in Oct

* Revelations of mass U.S. surveillance prompted court case

* Companies faced threat of legal action from EU regulators

By Julia Fioretti

BRUSSELS, Feb 2 European and U.S. negotiators are on the brink of clinching a deal on a new transatlantic data transfer pact just in time for a meeting of European privacy regulators who were poised to start restricting companies' ability to move data across the Atlantic, two people familiar with the talks said on Tuesday.

While the new framework still needs political approval, the two sides should finalise the framework on Tuesday, the sources said.

The European Union and the United States have been racing to replace the previous data transfer framework, called Safe Harbour, after it was struck down last year by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on concerns about U.S. mass surveillance, leaving thousands of companies in legal limbo.

If a new deal is finalised, companies such as Facebook and Google will likely no longer face the prospect of seeing their ability to move user data across the Atlantic curtailed. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Mark Potter)