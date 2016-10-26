* New EU-U.S. data transfer pact entered into force in Aug
* Previous pact struck down by EU court on spying concerns
* Irish privacy group seeking annulment of Privacy Shield
By Julia Fioretti and Dustin Volz
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON, Oct 26 A widely expected
legal challenge has been filed by an Irish privacy advocacy
group to an EU-U.S. commercial data transfer pact underpinning
billions of dollars of trade in digital services just two months
after it came into force, sources said.
The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield was agreed earlier this year
after the European Union's highest court struck down the
previous such framework for transferring Europeans' private data
to the United States on concerns about intrusive U.S.
surveillance.
The framework gives businesses moving personal data across
the Atlantic - from human resources information to people's
browsing histories to hotel bookings - an easy way to do so
without falling foul of tough EU data transferral rules.
Digital Rights Ireland has challenged the adoption of the
"Privacy Shield" by the EU executive - which negotiated the pact
with Washington - in front of the second-highest EU court,
arguing it does not contain adequate privacy protections,
several people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The case has been published on the website of the
Luxembourg-based General Court - the lower court of the Court of
Justice of the European Union (ECJ) - but says only it is an
"action for annulment". The case number is T-670/16.
Digital Rights Ireland declined to comment.
It will be a year or more before the court rules on the case
and it could still be declared inadmissible if the court finds
the Privacy Shield is not of direct concern to Digital Rights
Ireland, two of the people said.
Individuals or companies may challenge EU acts before the EU
courts if they are directly concerned within two months of the
act coming into force.
"We are aware of the application (for annulment)," a
spokesman for the European Commission said. "We don't comment on
ongoing court cases. As we have said from the beginning, the
Commission is convinced that the Privacy Shield will live up to
the requirements set out by the European Court of Justice (ECJ)
which has been the basis for the negotiations."
Revelations three years ago from former U.S. intelligence
contractor Edward Snowden of mass U.S. surveillance practices
caused political outrage in Europe and have cast cross-border
data transfers in a pall of uncertainty.
The Privacy Shield seeks to strengthen the protection of
Europeans whose data is moved to U.S. servers by giving EU
citizens greater means to seek redress in case of disputes,
including through a new privacy ombudsman within the State
Department who will deal with complaints from EU citizens about
U.S. spying.
Companies had to rely on other more cumbersome legal
mechanisms in the wake of the ECJ ruling invalidating Safe
Harbour, the framework that for 15 years was used by over 4,000
companies for transatlantic data transfers.
More than 500 companies have signed up to the Privacy Shield
so far, including Google, Facebook and
Microsoft.
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard in London and Conor
Humphries in Dublin; Editing by Mark Potter)