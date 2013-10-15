* EU also seeks action on satellites, air tankers
* Leaders may act on proposals at December summit
* EU seeks higher security profile
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Oct 15 European Union states should
work together in four areas of defence technology, including
developing drones, the bloc's foreign policy chief said in a
report on Tuesday.
In a report commissioned ahead of an EU summit in December,
Catherine Ashton said European governments should commit to
cooperative projects in drones, a new satellite communications
system, cyber defence and plugging a shortfall in air tankers.
Though primarily a civilian organisation, the EU plays a
growing military and security role, ranging from an anti-piracy
naval force off Somalia to training the army in Mali, and the
December summit aims to strengthen that role.
Weaknesses in areas such as air-to-air refuelling planes and
surveillance drones were shown up during NATO's bombing campaign
of Libya in 2011.
Ashton's report said drones would be increasingly important
for both military and civilian uses such as border control and
agriculture. The report said there was an urgent need to prepare
a programme for the next generation of Medium Altitude Long
Endurance (MALE) drones.
Three European aerospace companies called on Europe in June
to launch its own independent drone programme to reduce reliance
on foreign-made equipment.
France's Dassault Aviation, EADS Cassidian
and Italy's Finmeccanica Alenia Aermacchi
said they were ready to work together on a MALE drone programme.
For now, the EU is not contemplating launching an ambitious
pan-European drone programme. But officials say the EU could
fund the development of technologies useful in future drones and
agree on rules for using drones in civilian airspace.
"We could start with a joint investment programme in
research," one EU official said.
On air-to-air refuelling, Ashton's report said one goal for
EU governments could be "the multinational acquisition of
multi-role tanker/transport aircraft."
Ten European countries agreed in November last year to work
together to boost their military air-to-air refuelling capacity
either by buying new tanker aircraft, leasing them or paying to
borrow another country's tankers when not in use.
Ashton called for a European satellite communications system
that could be used for both military and civilian purposes, to
replace member states' existing military satellites whose
operational life is due to end by 2025.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)