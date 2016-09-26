* EU ministers hold first talks on common EU defence plan
* Franco-German proposal marks biggest push since 1990s
By Robin Emmott and Sabine Siebold
BRATISLAVA, Sept 27 France and Germany will make
the case for the European Union's most ambitious defence plan in
almost two decades on Tuesday, aiming to persuade sceptical
easterners and avoid a showdown with Britain over its military
future outside the bloc.
EU defence ministers including Britain's Michael Fallon will
discuss Franco-German proposals in the hope of whittling down a
host of ideas into a coherent strategy for their leaders to
formally back at a summit in December.
Britain, which retains full voting rights until it leaves
the European Union, is adamant the plans must not weaken NATO
and it has some support from wary Poland and the Baltic nations.
The ideas to share national assets, deepen cooperation in EU
missions and establish a joint EU military headquarters have
emerged as the most tangible way for governments to pull
together following Britain's referendum to quit the bloc.
Building on stop-start initiatives dating back to the late
1990s, the plans could strengthen the European Union's ability
to act without the United States to respond to challenges on its
borders, from failing states to a more aggressive Russia.
European military spending is a fraction of the United
States' and only a handful of countries, including Britain,
Estonia and Greece, spend generously on defence.
"The initiative is designed for a strong Europe," said
Germany's Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen. "This Europe
also wants to have good relations with Britain in the future,
especially in the area of defence," she told Reuters before the
meeting.
Britain has blocked such plans for years, fearing a European
army run from Brussels. France, which along with Britain is
Europe's main military power, now sees an opportunity to show
leadership without London in the way.
Proposals include increasing European spending on military
missions, jointly developing assets such as helicopters and
drones, expanding peacekeeping abroad and building stronger
defences against state-sponsored hackers in cyberspace.
In Bratislava, the European Commission will also make a
pitch for common EU defence bonds to raise money for research.
But the political momentum could still stall.
Britain has vowed to defend its military interests for as
long as it remains in the European Union, fearful that the
ambitions of the remaining 27 governments could suck financial
resources away from NATO.
London could find support from eastern Europeans such as
Poland that also worry about undermining NATO. Most EU countries
including Germany and France are members of the U.S.-led
alliance and contribute to EU and NATO rapid reaction forces.
The diplomacy in Bratislava will be about showing London
that stronger EU defences are in NATO's interest, according to
Urmas Paet, a former Estonian foreign minister and now a liberal
lawmaker in the European Parliament.
The EU also needs Britain, one of the few European nations
able to lead large military missions, as a partner.
"NATO wants adequate support and Britain sees some aspects
of the EU's ambitions that are useful, say on terrorism and
cyber security," Paet said. "We just need to avoid duplication."
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alison Williams)