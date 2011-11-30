* EU steps up efforts at joint capabilities
* European defence spending already low, under pressure
* Similarities to NATO project
By Sebastian Moffett and David Brunnstrom
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 EU defence ministers
agreed on Wednesday to pool resources in 11 defence fields
ranging from mid-air refuelling to field hospitals, hoping to
shore up European capabilities despite severe budget pressure.
The projects are designed to make EU nations - which
traditionally have nurtured separate military forces and
industries - more efficient in defence spending, though
Wednesday's talks did not include any possible joint procurement
of military equipment.
Greater efficiency might slow the decline in Europe's
ability to carry out operations without U.S. help, as Washington
increasingly focuses on the Pacific region.
"The question is no longer whether we should cooperate or
not," said Claude-France Arnould, chief executive of the
European Defence Agency, a unit of the EU that promotes
cooperation in defence. "It's whether we want certain
capabilities or not," she told a news conference.
The projects endorsed by EU defence ministers meeting in
Brussels cover pooling of the purchase of bandwidth in civilian
satellites, joint development of smart munitions, joint naval
logistics and training and common programmes to train pilots.
One area targeted was smart munitions, where Europe had
insufficient capabilities during the Libya operation and had to
buy from the United States. Arnould said it might be impossible
for legal reasons to use non-guided munitions in future.
"I do not say that pooling and sharing is the cure-all of
budgetary challenges," Arnould said. "It's an important part of
the solution."
The announcement came near the end of a year that has
starkly exposed Europe's military shortcomings. In the war in
Libya, the bombing campaign led by France and Britain depended
on the United States for intelligence, surveillance,
reconnaissance and the aerial refuelling.
Departing U.S. Defense Secretary Robert Gates warned in June
that Europe's declining defence capabilities presaged a "dim, if
not dismal future for the transatlantic alliance". The United
States was providing 75 percent of NATO spending, he said.
But Europe's sovereign debt crisis means even more pressure
on national defence budgets. Total spending by the 26 members of
the EDA - all EU countries except Denmark - fell by seven
percent in real terms to 194 billion euros in 2010, and will
likely fall again this year, according to the EDA. [ID:
nL5E7MT65G]
The 2010 spending was just 1.6 percent of combined gross
domestic product, and only two-fifths of what the United States
spent in 2010. Military personnel numbers in the EU declined for
a fifth year running, by three percent to 1.62 million.
"In the Cold War, you always wanted everything you needed
there," said John Mullin, director for capabilities at the EDA
in a news conference on Tuesday. "You can't afford that today.
No member state has complete sovereignty any more."
Past efforts to get Europeans to pool defence capabilities
have run into fears of a loss of sovereignty. The solution to
such fears, Mullin said, was to pool things that are not sent to
war - such as arms factories and exercise facilities.
He also said that the regulatory infrastructure for pooling
and sharing was crucial. This would include legal guarantees
over the use of pooled facilities, technical specifications for
things like airworthiness and financial regulations governing
payment for various services.
The EU's thinking is similar to that of a NATO project,
which calls for "smart defence" - more efficient use of military
budgets and a more open market for defence equipment. The theme
will be the focus of NATO's next summit, in Chicago in May 2012.
Arnould said that the EU and NATO initiatives would not
overlap, but would be mutually reinforcing. "We cannot afford
having duplication between NATO and the EU," she said.
