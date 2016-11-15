BRUSSELS Nov 15 NATO Secretary General Jens
Stoltenberg said on Tuesday the military alliance wanted
dialogue with Russia, after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump
and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday to work
towards "constructive cooperation".
"The message from NATO has been that we want dialogue with
Russia. Russia is our biggest neighbour, Russia is there to stay
and especially when tensions run high and especially when we
face many different security challenges, it is important to have
dialogue," Stoltenberg told reporters before talks with EU
defence ministers in Brussels.
"We think it is important to respect the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of all nations, including Ukraine and
therefore we will never respect or accept the violation of the
territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," he continued.
Stoltenberg said Trump had shown during his presidential
campaign that he was a "big fan on NATO".
"A strong NATO is important for Europe but is also important
for the United States," he said, adding he agreed with Trump
that Europeans should step up their defence spending.
