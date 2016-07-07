LISBON, July 7 The leader of the main leftist allies of Portugal's ruling Socialists said the European Commission's decision to start sanctions procedures was an unacceptable attack on the country and urged the government to resist them.

Catarina Martins of the Left Bloc which backs the government in parliament, told the house during a debate that the decision aimed at Portugal and Spain showed double standards as it ignored other countries in breach of deficit rules for years.

"We cannot have these sanctions... Sanctions are an attack on the country's reputation, including the financing of the country and the economy. Sanctions attack our sovereignty," said Martins who had earlier threatened to push for a referendum on the EU budget treaty if sanctions were applied.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said he will fight to avoid any fines for Portugal and said the fact that the Commission did not recommend any concrete sanctions on Thursday was a first positive sign. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)