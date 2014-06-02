BRUSSELS, June 2 The European Commission ended
on Monday disciplinary budget action against six European Union
countries and said that two more had taken the steps needed to
bring budget shortfalls within EU limits.
The six countries that are no longer under the disciplinary
action, called the excessive deficit procedure, are Austria,
Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Slovakia and the Czech
Republic.
The two countries that are working to cut the deficit as
required are Poland and Croatia, the Commission said.
Under EU law, governments must not run budget deficits
higher than 3 percent of economic output. If they do, they fall
under the excessive deficit procedure, which could lead to
fines.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by John O'Donnell)