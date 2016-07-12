BRUSSELS, July 12 European Union finance ministers endorsed on Tuesday a deficit sanction procedure for Spain and Portugal, paving the way for the EU executive to propose possible fines in the next 20 days.

The European Commission said last week that Madrid and Lisbon had not done enough to correct their excessive budget deficits last year and in 2014, beginning a formal procedure that may lead to sanctions, so far never applied.

In a regular meeting in Brussels, EU finance ministers backed the Commission's assessment, in a widely anticipated decision. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Philip Blenkinsop)