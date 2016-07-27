BRIEF-Fairfax announces cash tender offer for senior notes by way of modified dutch auction
PRAGUE, July 27 Slovakia, holder of the European Union's rotating presidency, has taken note of the European Commission's proposal to cancel fines for Spain and Portugal over their budget deficits and will seek to conclude the procedure, Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday.
"We took notice of the EU Commission decision on Spain and Portugal and we will act accordingly," Kazimir said on Twitter. "We will initiate processes needed to conclude this procedure in a timely manner."
The Commission, which is the EU's executive arm, gave Madrid two more years and Lisbon one more year to make the required reductions. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet)
* Pulmatrix inc- company agreed to sell an aggregate of approximately 2 million shares of common stock, at a price of $2.50 per share
BERLIN, Jan 30 Germany believes the International Monetary Fund will participate in Greece's bailout and it is too early to start thinking about other arrangements should the IMF bow out, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Monday.