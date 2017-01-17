(adds Commission Vice President quotes, Lithuania fiscal
position)
By Francesco Guarascio
STRASBOURG Jan 17 The European Commission said
on Tuesday Spain's budget for this year is "broadly" in line
with EU targets and no additional fiscal measures are required -
a new, positive sign for the country's expanding economy.
The EU's executive commission is responsible for assessing
euro zone countries' budgets and can require additional fiscal
measures if public expenses go beyond limits set by EU rules.
Brussels found that Spain's "fiscal effort is met in 2017,"
a Commission official said. This means the country does not have
to adopt additional spending cuts or taxes.
"We do not call for measures now, but we ask the government
to stand ready to take additional measures should heightened
risks materialise," an EU official said.
The Commission delivered its opinions on the 19 countries of
the euro currency zone in November, but waited for a final
decision on Spain's budget because Madrid had not yet presented
a budget as it had no government then.
"Spain has recorded good economic performance and we invite
the Spanish authorities to continue to correct their excessive
budget deficit and implement key structural reforms," the
Commission vice president, Valids Dombrovskis, added.
Separately the EU executive also assessed Lithuania's 2017
budget and found it "at risk of non-compliance" with EU targets.
However Dombrovskis stressed the Baltic country's deficit
and debt "are well below the required targets of 3 percent and
60 percent of gross domestic product respectively". The budget
may therefore be considered in line with EU rules if the country
is found eligible for some fiscal leeway - a decision that
Brussels will take this spring.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Gabriela
Baczynska and Mark Heinrich)