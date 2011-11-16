LONDON Nov 16 European Union regulators
has unveiled rules to better protect customers' assets from
2013, sparking a funds industry warning that typically low
custodian fees would have to rise.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA)
published a 500-page set of rules on Wednesday to flesh out the
EU's new law regulating alternative investment fund managers
(AIFMD).
A core element is to make depositaries, which hold
customers' assets for safekeeping, more liable for those funds.
The EU watchdog said if one of three criteria -- focused on
ownership rights -- were met to determine that an asset was
lost, then liability would be triggered.
"This assessment is crucial in determining whether a
depositary must subsequently return an asset," ESMA said in a
statement.
The aim is to apply a key lesson from the financial crisis
and the recent bankruptcy of futures broker MF Global, where
$600 million in customer funds have gone missing.
The industry had hoped the ESMA would take a softer line on
liability, though it had to act within the framework law.
"We welcome the open and transparent process ESMA has run.
However, we remain extremely worried about the liability
standard imposed on depositaries," said Jiri Krol, director of
government and regulatory affairs at AIMA, the hedge fund
industry group.
"If a depositary is held liable for the loss of financial
instruments which are kept by custodians over whom the
depositary has no control, significant costs will be created,"
Krol said.
AIMA, whose members use depositaries to hold customer
assets, has estimated that increased liability would cost $6
billion, and investors would end up footing the bill.
Jonathan Herbst, a financial services partner at Norton
Rose, said the liability rules were probably the best the
industry could hope for, given events during the financial
crisis and pressure to protect customer assets better.
"MF Global has brought all this into focus. It's going to
increase custodian liability, as today they have negotiated
themselves out of a lot of these liabilities," Herbst said.
The rules will make the custody market warier and more
expensive, with the ESMA loss criteria "tested in the line of
fire", meaning the courts.
"These are not well-trodden legal grounds, and these
concepts don't exist in law, and you also have member-state law
underneath all of this," Herbst said.
The rules also set out duties on depositaries to monitor the
cash flows of the alternative investment fund and the
consequences when an asset held in custody is lost.
Karsten Langer, chairman of European private equity industry
body EVCA, said he was concerned about the role of depositaries
"whose interference in the investment decision would be of
concern to fund managers and investors alike, by upsetting the
tight alignment of interests which already exists in our
industry".
The ESMA rules are in the form of advice to the EU's
executive European Commission, which is expected to approve
them, though it does have powers to request some changes.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Will Waterman)