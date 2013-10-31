LONDON Oct 31 European Union rules being
finalised to regulate derivatives and bond trading are too
light-touch and will leave markets in the dark, EU financial
services chief Michel Barnier has said.
Barnier has told Markus Ferber, a German member of the
European Parliament who is leading negotiations on the new
rules, he was concerned about how the rules are evolving.
Parliament and EU states are finalising a revision of the
bloc's Markets in Financial Instruments Directive or MiFID to
apply lessons from the financial crisis, such as the need for
greater transparency.
The vast majority of trading in derivatives is currently
taking place among wholesale market participants, such as
through voice trading systems.
EU states and parliament have proposed exempting this type
of trading from stricter transparency requirements so that "most
derivatives would continue to be traded in the dark", Barnier
said in his letter dated Oct. 30 and seen by Reuters.
"The same principles that apply to derivatives apply equally
to bonds: like derivatives markets, bond markets are dominated
by dark trading which hinder effective price formation and this
opacity protects from competition a handful of brokers."