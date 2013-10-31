LONDON Oct 31 European Union rules being finalised to regulate derivatives and bond trading are too light-touch and will leave markets in the dark, EU financial services chief Michel Barnier has said.

Barnier has told Markus Ferber, a German member of the European Parliament who is leading negotiations on the new rules, he was concerned about how the rules are evolving.

Parliament and EU states are finalising a revision of the bloc's Markets in Financial Instruments Directive or MiFID to apply lessons from the financial crisis, such as the need for greater transparency.

The vast majority of trading in derivatives is currently taking place among wholesale market participants, such as through voice trading systems.

EU states and parliament have proposed exempting this type of trading from stricter transparency requirements so that "most derivatives would continue to be traded in the dark", Barnier said in his letter dated Oct. 30 and seen by Reuters.

"The same principles that apply to derivatives apply equally to bonds: like derivatives markets, bond markets are dominated by dark trading which hinder effective price formation and this opacity protects from competition a handful of brokers."