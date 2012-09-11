* New derivatives rules phased in from June 2013
* Still no consensus on need for initial margins
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 11 A sweeping reform of Europe's
derivatives market will be rolled out over several months and
not with a "big bang" in January to allow banks time to bed down
the system before they risk enforcement action, regulators said
on Tuesday.
World leaders agreed in 2009 during the financial crisis to
crack down on trading in the opaque $648 trillion derivatives
market that is conducted mainly between 15 of the world's
biggest banks.
The new regulations requiring electronic trading, clearing
and reporting of derivatives trades were prompted by the
collapse of U.S. bank Lehman Brothers in Sept. 2008 and the time
it took regulators to identify its counterparties.
Regulations will cover derivatives that have traditionally
been traded off an exchange such as credit default swaps,
interest rate swaps and commodity derivatives. Futures traded on
exchanges are already cleared.
The new rules are part of a slew of tighter regulation faced
by banks - such as tougher capital and liquidity requirements -
aimed at curbing aggressive risk-taking and protecting taxpayers
from having to bail out financial institutions again.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) will
later this month publish rules for implementing the derivatives
shake-up in the 27-member European Union and set a new
timetable.
The January start agreed by world leaders cannot be met
because regulators say neither the new rules nor the banks will
be ready in time.
Edouard Vieillefond, head of regulation policy at the AMF,
the French markets watchdog and member of ESMA, said it will
take until June to authorise clearing houses. This would be
followed by approval of which contracts can be cleared.
"It means that the rules will be ready from a legal and
regulatory point of view from the beginning of the year but for
the practical obligations, we are talking about summer of 2013
or the beginning of September," Vieillefond told Reuters on the
sidelines of a Trade Tech conference.
Banks have already begun clearing some of their derivatives
such as credit default swaps and interest rate swaps.
Another EU regulatory source said new trades will have to be
reported from June 2013, with trades up to that date reported by
the end of 2013. Voluntary reporting of some trades has begun.
Two major components of the new rules have yet to be
completed.
It is not clear how big should capital charges - cash put to
one side to cover the risk of default - should be on cleared and
uncleared trades.
There is also no regulatory consensus on whether uncleared
trades should have an initial and a so-called variation or
day-to-day margin which helps to cover potential losses on a
contract.
"Our position is there should be an initial margin for
everyone," Vieillefond said.
INTERPRETATION
Banks want as much detail about the new rules now so they
can start investing millions of euros to adapt their systems.
The new capital charges and margin requirements will also make
trading derivatives more expensive.
The aim is that it will be cheaper to clear trades rather
than leave them uncleared. Clearing is seen as safer as it is
backed by a default fund if one side of the transaction goes
bust.
"The first assessments that have been made are quite
reassuring in that the CVA capital charge is so demanding on a
bilateral basis that normally the incentive to clear is in the
right direction," Vieillefond said.
"If in certain cases we feel that the incentives are the
other way round then we will need to correct on one or two
parameters."
Regulators acknowledge they may not get the rules right from
day one and that tweaks may be needed later, adding to
uncertainty.
Tom Springbett, manager of OTC derivatives and post trade
policy at Britain's Financial Services Authority said there is
flexibility to give banks time to interpret the new rules. The
bulk of derivatives are traded in London and New York.
"Where there are opportunities to allow more time, we at the
FSA intend to support the taking of those opportunities,"
Springbett told the Trade Tech event.
He said regulators will not be heavy handed and jump in
immediately with enforcement actions if banks have "legitimate
differences in interpretation" of the rules.
Industry should accept some uncertainties so that regulators
can see if the rules have the right impact or need changing.
"If we can accept those downsides for the early months and
perhaps years of these regulations then we get better outcomes
than if we try to codify everything to the nth degree now, when
we don't really have a full picture of how we want things to
work in practice," Springbett said.