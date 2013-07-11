By Douwe Miedema and John O'Donnell
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, July 11 The European Union
agreed with U.S. regulators Thursday on how to jointly supervise
foreign derivatives traders operating in their territories,
solving a months-long trans-Atlantic rift.
The two sides said they would rely more on each other's
rules - drawn up to make banking safer after the 2007-09 credit
meltdown - and will allow banks some flexibility to get out from
under the most cumbersome new oversight.
"Our discussions have been long and sometimes difficult, but
they have always been close, continuous and collaborative talks
between partners and friends," said Michel Barnier, the European
Commissioner in charge of regulation.
The U.S. derivatives regulator, the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC), and the EU's executive, the European
Commission, announced a "path forward" on a package of measures
that laid out how to apply the rules across borders.
The two sides are writing a raft of new rules to make the
$630 trillion derivatives market safer, and prevent a repeat of
the costly bank bailouts after the crisis.
The fine print of a deal is hugely important for Wall Street
banks such as Citigroup, Bank of America and JP
Morgan, who dominate the lucrative market.
"What the banks want more than anything else is just to
understand what rules apply when," said Joel Telpner, a New
York-based partner at law firm Jones Day.
"Even if they don't like where this is coming out, they're
going to benefit significantly from the clarity."
Gary Gensler, chairman of the CFTC, had long insisted that
foreign companies should comply with the agency's rules if they
trade risky derivatives with U.S. firms.
Barnier, bank lobbyists and a growing chorus of U.S.
politicians have chided the former Goldman Sachs banker
over his intransigence, urging him to rely more on foreign
regulators who are drawing up similar rules.
Reuters first reported that Gensler was within reach of an
agreement with Barnier, which would give Gensler a bargaining
chip to push a deal through the CFTC, which itself has been
divided over the issue.
IRONING OUT WRINKLES
The CFTC is set to vote on its so-called cross-border
guidance on Friday, the last day it can do so because a broad
temporary relief for foreign companies expires. Having no rule
in place would cause regulatory confusion.
It had long been unclear whether Gensler would be able to
round up the required three votes for the plan, with fellow
Democrat commissioner Mark Wetjen urging for more reliance on
the rules written by foreign regulators.
But the two were now within reach of a compromise, a source
close to the negotiations said on Wednesday, which would secure
a key swing vote for the plan.
Barnier is scheduled to visit Washington next week, and the
deal with Gensler will help address a bone of contention in
international trade between Europe and America as they embark on
talks towards a landmark free trade agreement.
The deal comprises a host of detailed new regulations for
buyers and sellers of swaps, laying out how to register their
business, what rules there are for trading, what data they must
report, and how to reduce risk.
The swaps market enables clients to exchange virtually any
type of financial risk, and has mushroomed into a huge
playground for speculators out of sight from regulators from
modest beginnings in the mid-1980s.
Banks had been complaining that they would be subject to
different and sometimes conflicting sets of rules, and that
clients would do business with banks in their own region only,
fragmenting global financial markets.
Under the terms of the deal, a New York bank will have
leeway to use a European exchange to buy and sell derivatives as
long as these are registered in the United States, which most of
these trading venues have long been.
The CFTC also promised to give more time to market parties
wanting to trade on a European swaps exchange, in case Europe
had not finished its own rules by the time the U.S. laws for
these platforms kick in next year.
Clearing houses - traffic control centres that stand between
buyers and sellers of swaps to reduce risk - could continue
their work with foreign clients even if they weren't registered
in one of the two jurisdictions.
Market parties will also be allowed to choose between EU or
U.S. rules that determine risk mitigation for non-standardized
swaps that do not go through clearing houses.
One lawyer at a large bank said that the agreement soothed
fears that a lack of regulatory clarity could impact trading
activity abroad as clients were unsure which rules applied to
which types of trade.
The CFTC also said it would close a loophole that had
allowed hedge funds to avoid most of its rules because their
funds are incorporated in the Cayman Islands, which means they
are not U.S. persons by law.