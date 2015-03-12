EDINBURGH, March 12 The European Union is
expected to make clearing of interest rate swaps mandatory from
later this year, the bloc's securities market watchdog said on
Thursday.
Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and
Markets Authority, told a pensions conference that the watchdog
had completed an analysis of the interest rate swaps market and
had recommended that the European Commission endorses mandatory
clearing.
"I should hope before the end of the year they will start to
apply a central clearing obligation," Maijoor said.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Writing by Huw Jones; Editing by
Pravin Char)