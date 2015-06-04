(Adds more detail, Hill on pensions exemption)
By Huw Jones and Toby Sterling
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, June 4 The European Commission
will give banks in the EU another six-month exemption until
December from having to hold extra capital to cover transactions
at clearing houses that don't meet the bloc's standards.
"The decision will give the market the legal certainty it
needs for the next six months," EU financial services
commissioner, Jonathan Hill, said in a statement on Thursday.
"Meanwhile we are continuing to work hard on solving the
underlying issues."
Hill had little choice as talks with the United States on
accepting each other's rules on clearing financial derivatives
have failed to find enough common ground.
As the rules are currently written, a bank would have to
hold more capital in some cases to cover exposure to a European
clearing house than to an American one.
American regulators say their overall framework is superior
and have shown no sign of backing down.
"The extension of the deadline is not surprising but the
fact that there is a need for it is disappointing and points to
a bigger problem: the lack of a workable mechanism to deal with
the conflicting and duplicative financial services regulation
that cross-border actors are increasingly facing," said
Alexandria Carr, a regulatory lawyer at Mayer Brown.
The Group of 20 economies (G20) called for new rules to make
derivatives markets safer after their opacity hindered
regulatory responses during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Clearing houses stand between two sides of a trade, making
the transaction transparent. They are set to grow substantially
as rules require more trades to be centrally cleared.
Hill also said the European Commission will on Friday give
pension funds more time until an obligation to centrally clear
their off-exchange or over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives
contracts, kicks in.
"I hope that the pension fund industry will be pleased with
the decision that the commission will adopt tomorrow, to
continue to exempt pension funds from the clearing obligations
for another two years," he said in a speech in Amsterdam.
This would provide a greater degree of certainty, which the
industry was understandably asking for, Hill added.
