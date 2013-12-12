BRUSSELS Dec 12 EU antitrust regulators will
drop an 18-month long investigation into Deutsche Bahn after the
German railway's energy unit agreed to new electricity prices
that will make it easier for rivals to enter the market, three
people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The European Commission, which opened a probe into the
state-owned railway in June 2012 following complaints,
will announce its decision next week, the people said.
The EU competition authority told Deutsche Bahn earlier this
year that DB Energie's power price discounts favoured the
railway operator at the expense of its competitors and blocked
the entry of new energy providers in rail freight and passenger
transport.
DB Energie is the only supplier of traction current - a type
of electricity used by trains on railway networks - in Germany.
Deutsche Bahn proposed in August a new power pricing system
for five years starting from 2014, with a single price for all
railway companies and no discounts related to volume or
duration.
It will also pay railway operators other than Deutsche Bahn
a one-off retroactive refund of 4 percent of their power bill
for the 12 months before the new prices kick in.
The Commission later sought feedback from third parties.
The sources said the market test was positive and that the
EU regulator would accept Deutsche Bahn's offer without any
finding of infringement.
Commission spokesman for competition policy, Antoine
Colombani, declined to comment. The regulator can fine companies
up to 10 percent of their global revenues for breaching EU
antitrust rules, which in Deutsche Bahn's case could reach 3.93
billion euros ($5.41 billion).
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)